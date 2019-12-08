This home is located at 150 Otter Trail in Sebring, in the highly desirable Payne Road area. This property has been listed for sale with two options and is listed with Bill and Cyndee Bryan with RE/MAX Realty Plus.
This gorgeous acreage located just outside of Sebring offers relaxation at its best. This property is being offered with two options: Enjoy the home and pool with a beautiful pond on 8.5 acres for $419,900 or the entire 18.5 acres with another pond for $519,900.
This property is surrounded by county-maintained roads on three sides with two entries. The property is fenced and cross-fenced and has an automatic gate for entry to the homesite and an additional wide entry for accessing the acreage affording another alternative. This land invites horses or cattle as well as an Agricultural Green Belt Exemption.
The three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath brick home is nestled among an oak and pine setting and your livestock can graze the front pasture as well as the side and rear acreage. Deer and turkeys love to visit this peaceful environment. The ponds provide plenty of water for your animals.
The 17-by-14-foot living room features beautiful engineered teak wood flooring complimented by a picture window overlooking the front pasture. This home was extensively remodeled in 2015 giving it the most modern sophisticated feel. Teak wood flooring continues throughout the main living area and hallway with 18-by-18-inch tile in the kitchen, baths and utility room. Nice carpet softens the family room and all three bedrooms.
The kitchen is a chef’s dream! You will have plenty of custom cabinetry topped with gorgeous granite countertops featuring a bar height counter area for serving and socializing with your friends while you prepare your favorite dishes with ease. This kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances including a stainless steel French door refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, double wall ovens with a wonderful convection oven feature, and a five-burner gas cooktop with custom stainless range hood. A large window allows the sunlight of the outdoors to brighten your space. The dining room space is large and flows into the large living room space providing plenty of room for large furniture and extended dining spaces.
The spacious laundry room features custom wood cabinetry and stainless steel washer and dryer. This tiled space is just off the kitchen and the laundry tub affords an extra cleaning area. The room also has room for your deep freezer.
You will enjoy the 22-by-15-foot carpeted family room that features a natural fieldstone gas fireplace and stone hearth flanked by custom stained tongue and groove wood walls. This room provides plenty of space for large theater seating for large screen viewing. Plenty of windows allow the sunlight in.
The carpeted master bedroom measures 16-by-14 feet and provides a wonderful view of a pond. The new large master bathroom features double granite sinks and custom cabinetry, luxurious rain shower-style bath are complete with custom tile and granite trim. The space is complimented by a custom barn door for the private water closet and a huge walk-in master closet. You must see this area in person to appreciate the size.
The carpeted bedrooms have large closets and the guest bath has a tub with shower and the half bath has two entries with both baths having tile and custom cabinetry.
The metal roof was installed in 2014; 5.5-ton 16 Seer in 2015; new custom master bath in 2019; updated landscaping with automatic irrigation in 2019; and a whole home water conditioning system is under a rental program. The home features keyless back door and garage entry; security system, automatic front entry gate; 30-amp RV hook-up; 30-amp generator hook-up; and a new carriage style garage door upgraded in 2019.
The interior of this home is just the beginning of the beauty of this property. There is a 17-by-11-foot enclosed porch overlooking the pool inviting you out to the beautiful oak hammock and the amazing outdoor recreation area. The 15-by-30-foot open air pool is surrounded by a large concrete deck allowing plenty of seating and gathering areas for outdoor barbecues and pool time. When it approaches night time, enjoy sitting by the fire pit and gazing at the stars.
There is plenty of space within the 8.5-acre tract, but if you would like plenty of space, the other 10 acres can be purchased with this property for a total of $519,900. If the property is split, the seller will provide a survey at closing, otherwise the property is currently being used in its entirety.
If country living sounds appealing to you, you must see this nice property. The views around this home are breathtaking and this acreage is one of a kind with shade trees. There is plenty of room for an arena with plenty of space left for parking trucks and horse trailers for your friends to come. If you love nature, this home is your dream.
Call Bill and Cyndee Bryan, Realtors, to preview this nice home. The list price is $419,900 and can be available for immediate occupancy and can close as quickly as you want. Two cell phones for instant service are 863-381-4092 and 863-381-6574.