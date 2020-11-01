SEBRING — We all know the peanut butter picky people pick, however, the University of Florida Extension office isn’t picky at all. They will accept all kinds of donated, unopened jars of peanut butter as part of the 2020 Peanut Butter Challenge. The collections started in October and will run through Nov. 25, just in time for Thanksgiving.
The challenge is to collect as many jars as possible because the total will be matched by the Florida Peanut Producers Association (FPPA) and the Florida Peanut Federation (FPF).
Proving that they are not picky, Residential Horticulture Agent David Austin said they will take creamy or chunky peanut butter.
The best part of donating to the 2020 Peanut Butter Challenge is local food banks and organizations that have food pantries will benefit. In other words, Austin said the food will stay in the county.
The challenge began in 2012 in the Panhandle of Florida.
“This year, the extension office got involved and I said I would head it up,” Austin said.
Between Hurricane Sally affecting the Panhandle and the strain of the pandemic, the peanut butter is needed even more this year, according to the UF Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences.
Last year, the extension offices collected 14,042 pounds of the spreadable gold while the addition of the FPF and FPPA, the total was some 21,000 jars.
Austin said the extension office at the Bert J. Harris Jr. Agricultural Center at 4509 George Blvd. in Sebring is a drop off donation center, as is Faith Lutheran Church at 2740 Lakeview Dr.
Placid Lakes Baptist Church at 116 Cleveland Ave. N.E. in Placid Lakes and CenterState Bank at 2600 U.S. 27 in Sebring are also drop-off locations.
Any business owner or civic group willing to become a drop off center is welcome to get a box from Austin.
For more information call Austin at 863-402-6540.