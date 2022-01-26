After a delicious lunch under the pavilion, our day at the Pearce Lockett Estate continued with the old Highlands County School House and the restored main residence.
The schoolhouse was built by Sidney Pearce, Edna’s father. It was used to educate children from 1910-1960. Edna and her sister Pearl taught there in the 1930’s.
Elaine Levey, local historian, talked about the history of the iconic one-room schoolhouse.
“Teachers were called ‘schoolmarms.’ They had to stay at home after school, could have no contact with single men, must not marry, could not smoke and must adhere to curfew. They had to teach reading, writing, math, history and geography to all grade levels and had to clean the schoolhouse.”
Edna ran the ranch and was head of the State Cattleman’s Association and was very active in the state legislature. She married an English wool merchant, James Lockett, hence the name Pearce Lockett Estate.
Nancy Fisk, with the Highland County Heritage Association, gave a presentation in the schoolhouse on quilting.
“Some of these quilts were made by my sister Marjorie. There are many different patterns and designs.
“This blue one is in the ‘Old Maid Puzzle’ style,” explained Fisk. “It has triangles, squares and hourglasses. It was made by Louise Fitzgerald with love for a friend.”
People gathered around the open pavilion to relax before moving to the main residence for the tour.
Lonnie Kirsch, who is a member of the Okeechobee DAR (Daughters of the American Revolution), is their region president.
“I did some research on ancestry and found 11 patriots in my history. I was amazed! My mom always wanted to be in the DAR and now I’m a proud member.”
Cathy and Gary Miles are also from Okeechobee and were in period attire.
“I wanted to be involved when I was younger, but wasn’t sure. Ruth Pippin invited me. I’m very excited as I have patriots on my father’s side.”
Dowling Watford, with the Okeechobee SAR, is also the mayor of Okeechobee.
“I had ancestors in the Revolutionary War. I enjoy the Seminole and Civil War reenactments.”
Now, try to envision a long drive through the twin white gates with their P-4 logo, flanked by gaslights lighting the way. It’s early evening and those riding in on horseback or in carriages could hear voices raised in greeting.
Ladies in colorful long gowns, swirled to music with their partners, drinks in hand on this festive evening at the Pearce Lockett Estate in the early 20th century.
The estate is now owned, and has been lovingly restored, by Butch and Donna Thompson.
“I’m still not quite sure why we bought it,” said Butch. “I guess because I like to take wrecked things and rebuilt them. The house has electricity but no plumbing. It hasn’t been lived in since 1991 and the pipes are old rusted cast iron.
“Someone will eventually take it over and maintain its history. We have 4H here in the summer. We have the Cracker Trail Riders, who ride from Bradenton to Ft. Pierce on Route 98, stop here.”
The original house was built in 1897 and was enlarged in 1910. Donna’s hard work and eye for detail brought it back to life.
“A house full of furniture fitting our needs became available. It was perfect. It even came with some old clothing and hats. It had two pairs of boots which Edna was said to wear.”
The most interesting room was the kitchen where it had an icebox and a wood burning stove.
“Cindy found the ice box for us,” said Butch. “The stove has its own story. One time in the 1980’s I took a truck to Missouri to see family. I saw the stove in the local paper for $75 and wanted it. The lady who had it wanted to keep it for a few days as she used it for heating.
“What was I going to do with it? When we got it home I put it out on the sun porch and set a TV on top. It sat there for almost 40 years. One day I looked at it and said, that’s it! I need it for the estate.”
At the end of our comprehensive tour we were totally immersed in the history of the family and estate.
“This was a magical, marvelous day in a time warp unlike any other place in Florida,” said James Dean, president of the Highlands Chapter of the SAR. “It brought together new friends from Highlands and Okeechobee Counties. The aura, that is this estate, was felt by all.”