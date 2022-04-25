SEBRING — Kenneth Jerome Pearson, 31, stood before County Court Judge Anthony C. Ritenour Monday morning, charged with first-degree murder, grand theft auto and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
He told the judge at his first appearance that he did not shoot anyone.
“I thought I was going to be killed next, so I got out of there,” Pearson told Ritenour via virtual court from the Highlands County Jail.
Here’s what the arrest report said happened:
On Sunday, Highlands County Sheriff’s deputies received a call of a shooting at South Carolina Avenue in Avon Park around 9:30 p.m. They found Chadwick Woodard shot in the neck; he died of his injuries some time later. Witnesses said Chadwick and Pearson had arranged to meet at the location. A gunshot rang out moments after Pearson arrived at the area.
A witness said she was getting out of her car about 65 yards from the car in which the victim was found. She saw Pearson get out of a gray, four-door sedan with a damaged left rear bumper. When the shot went off, she saw the defendant standing in the doorway of a black SUV in which Chadwick was shot. The witness saw Chadwick fall out of the SUV and onto the ground.
The woman ran to give Chadwick aid. As she did so, she passed Pearson, who she’s known for a decade. Pearson then jumped in her 2011 Ford Fusion and drove off in it, sheriff’s deputies said. After tracking the stolen vehicle to the home of Pearson’s female friend, law enforcement saw him looking out the window of her home.
They ordered him out of the house, but after a brief standoff, he agreed to come out and be handcuffed.
He denied being in the area of the shooting, but occasionally laughed during the interview, police said.
Pearson was found guilty of escape, carrying a concealed firearm, and altering the serial number on a handgun in July 2015. He served a year in state prison.