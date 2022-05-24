SEBRING — Kenneth Jerome Pearson, 31, has a new attorney.
Pearson, who is charged with shooting an acquaintance to death on an Avon Park street, will now be represented by Robin Stevens.
Stevens entered a not guilty plea in court Monday during Pearson’s arraignment. Pearson remains in the Highlands County Jail.
Robins replaced Byron Hileman, a lawyer with the Criminal Conflict and Civil Regional Counsel. Byron represented Pearson at his first court appearance April 24.
A second-degree murder conviction brings a 10-year minimum sentence in Florida, but that’s for someone with a clean record.
Pearson was convicted of a violation of probation after allegedly shooting another man in 2015; he pled guilty and spent a year and a day in state prison. In that incident, a woman sitting in a car told police she had witnessed Pearson shoot another man in his arm.
When she tried to drive the shooting victim from the scene, Pearson allegedly fired into her car. During a violation of probation hearing, a judge found Pearson guilty of carrying a concealed firearm and possessing an altered firearm. He also was charged with escape after trying to run from police with his hands cuffed behind his back.
He also has two domestic battery convictions.
Then, on Sunday, April 23, Highlands County Sheriff’s deputies received a call of a shooting at South Carolina Avenue in Avon Park around 9:30 p.m. They found Chadwick Woodard shot in the neck; he died of his injuries some time later. Witnesses said Chadwick and Pearson had arranged to meet at the location. A gunshot rang out moments after Pearson arrived at the area. A witness said she was getting out of her car about 65 yards from the car in which the victim was found. She saw Pearson get out of a gray, four-door sedan with a damaged left rear bumper.
When the shot went off, she saw the defendant standing in the doorway of a black SUV in which Chadwick was shot. The witness saw Chadwick fall out of the SUV and onto the ground. The woman ran to give Chadwick aid.
As she did so, Pearson then jumped in her 2011 Ford Fusion and drove off in it, sheriff’s deputies said. After tracking the stolen vehicle to the home of Pearson’s friend, law enforcement saw him looking out the window of her home.
They ordered him out of the house, but after a brief standoff, he agreed to come out and be handcuffed. He denied being in the area of the shooting, but occasionally laughed during the interview, police said. Pearson was found guilty of escape, carrying a concealed firearm, and altering the serial number on a handgun in July 2015. He served a year in state prison.
In the Chadwick case, Pearson is charged with second degree murder with a firearm, grand theft of a motor vehicle, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Pearson’s next pretrial hearing is July 20 at 1:15 p.m.