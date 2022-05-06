AVON PARK — The Public Defender’s Office will not defend Kenneth Jerome Pearson against first-degree murder charges. That’s because the man Pearson is accused of shooting on South Carolina Avenue two weeks ago is a former client.
Bruce Carter, the assistant public defender in Highlands County, filed a motion to withdraw last week after realizing that he had represented Pearson’s victim, Chadwick Devon Woodard Jr., against cocaine and marijuana possession charges in 2018.
Woodard, who knows Pearson, was arrested inside Club Cino, which is now closed. According to the arrest affidavit, Woodard was smoking a marijuana cigar in the club and tried to stuff it in his pocket when a police officer approached him. Police also found cocaine on him.
Woodard was put on three months probation and ordered to pay fines.
Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada appointed the Office of Criminal Conflict and Civil Regional Counsel to defend Pearson, who could get life in prison if convicted.
Pearson, by the way, was convicted of a violation of probation after allegedly shooting another man in 2015; he pled guilty and spent a year and a day in state prison. In that incident, a woman sitting in a car witnessed Pearson shoot another man in his arm. When she tried to drive the shooting victim from the scene, Pearson allegedly fired into her car. Pearson pled no contest to shooting into a vehicle. He also was charged with escape after trying to run from police with his hands cuffed behind his back.
Then, on Sunday, April 24, Highlands County Sheriff’s deputies received a call of a shooting at South Carolina Avenue in Avon Park around 9:30 p.m. Here’s what witnesses say happened:
Pearson and Woodard had arranged to meet at the location. Woodard was sitting in his black SUV as a woman pulled up and let Pearson out. Pearson, 30, simply walked up to Woodard, whose driver’s door was open, and fired a single shot into his neck. He died of his injuries quickly, police said.
A woman who had just pulled up to her house down the street heard the shot and saw Woodard fall from his car and onto the ground. She left her car in park and ran to help the injured Woodard.
As she did so, Pearson ran past her and into her car, which he then stole, police said.
The woman told police she recognized Pearson immediately.
Police arrested Pearson after tracking the woman’s stolen car to his girlfriend’s house.
They ordered him out of the house, but after a brief standoff, he agreed to come out and be handcuffed.