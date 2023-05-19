Vicki and Levi Dancer

Vickie Dancer assists her son Levi to ride a bicycle through a Kids Bicycle Rodeo in downtown Sebring during a previous event.

 FILE PHOTO

The City of Sebring Fire Department will host the 6th annual Kids Bicycle Rodeo & Splash Day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. The rodeo will be held at the fire department (Station 14) at 301 N. Mango St. The Sebring Police Department will close down Mango Street and Lemon Avenue so the kids can play safely.

This free event is family-friendly and is fun for all ages. Speaking of free, kids will get fitted for a helmet to wear while cruising through the obstacle courses and take them home. Kids will learn the proper rules of the road as they traverse the course with a police officer.

