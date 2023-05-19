The City of Sebring Fire Department will host the 6th annual Kids Bicycle Rodeo & Splash Day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. The rodeo will be held at the fire department (Station 14) at 301 N. Mango St. The Sebring Police Department will close down Mango Street and Lemon Avenue so the kids can play safely.
This free event is family-friendly and is fun for all ages. Speaking of free, kids will get fitted for a helmet to wear while cruising through the obstacle courses and take them home. Kids will learn the proper rules of the road as they traverse the course with a police officer.
The rodeo is an interactive way for youngsters to learn the importance of riding bikes safely. Children can bring their own bikes to the fire house or they will have some to ride. Plus, one lucky kid will win a new bike courtesy of the Sebring Elks. Upon arrival, fill out a registration form and be entered in the drawing.
DJ Ian Belanger will be spinning child-appropriate music all day. Legacy Bikes will be able to inspect bicycles to keep the fun safe. The firehouse will be open for tours, where kids can get insight into what first responders do when they are not rescuing homes and people.
A water slide will be the perfect way to beat the heat. City of Sebring Fire Department Captain Austin Maddox said a splash pad will be set up for the smaller kids. Bring sunscreen and a towel and enjoy.
All that peddling and splashing can really work up an appetite. Free snow cones, hot dogs, popcorn will hit the spot.
Lake Placid Police Department is lending the fire department the use of their bike rodeo trailer from the Florida Department of Transportation.
The following road closures and parking restrictions will be implemented in conjunction with this event:
At 7 a.m. Saturday, North Mango Street will be closed from the drive-thru access lane of the City of Sebring Utilities Office to the alley on the east side of the Sebring Fire Department; Lemon Avenue will be closed from North Mango Street to North Pine Street; the alley on the west side of the Sebring Fire Department will be closed from North Mango Street to the drive-thru exit of the City of Sebring Utilities Office; the alley on the east side of the Sebring Fire Department will be closed from North Mango Street to the south boundary of the parking area directly behind the Sebring Fire Department.
Parking restrictions will be implemented for all parking spaces along the closed roads, the parking spaces directly behind the Sebring Fire Department and the parking lot on the east side of the Sebring CRA property, located at 228 N. Ridgewood Drive. All above road closures will be reopened by 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 20.
Included with this notice is a map outlining the road closures and parking restrictions for this event. Questions relating to the road closures may be directed to Tommy Haralson of the Sebring Police Department by email at tommyharalson@mysebring.com or by telephone at 863-471-5108. Event related questions should be directed to Austin Maddox of the Sebring Fire Department at 863-471-5105.