The Sebring Fire Department turned it up a notch Saturday morning, May 20, with some rain on the Bike Rodeo and Splash Day.
Rain came courtesy of Aerial 15 (Ladder 15), with its ladder straight up in the air and the spray nozzle on a light-rain setting pointed straight down.
Kids who didn’t come for the bicycle obstacle course could dress out in swimsuits and dance in the rain from multiple sprayers, then take a trip down an inflatable slide.
Organizers still had all of the other favorite activities, including a helmet fit check and bike inspection, along with games like basketball hoops and snacks.
One mother said the sno-cones did a great job of keeping her toddlers cool and comfortable, as the little ones nibbled on the flavored ice.
This marks the sixth year for the event, held at Station 14, the historic station on Mango Street in downtown Sebring. Each year’s event is free, family-friendly fun for all ages, and a great way to learn bicycle safety.