SEBRING — Regular exercise is important to alleviate the symptoms of Parkinson’s, a disease of the nervous system. It is marked by tremor, muscular rigidity and slow imprecise movement.
One form of exercise, cycling, seems best to help reduce the symptoms of the disease. Jan Edwards of Sebring has had the disease for four years. When she lived in Illinois she participated in a program called, “Pedaling for Parkinson’s.” When she’s moved to Sebring she discovered that there was no program here, so she decided to start one last year.
Edwards approached the YMCA and with their help the program began in 2020. Now it is in its second year at the YMCA and has helped residents with the disease find relief.
With a doctor’s referral it is free of cost. The peddler’s with Parkinson’s meet every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the YMCA from 11 a.m. until noon.
April is Parkinson’s Awareness Month and it is a good time for those new to the disease to contact team leader Dimitri Baussan, Health and Wellness director at the YMCA, by calling 863-382-9622 for more information.
Further help for people with Parkinson’s is through the Neuro Challenge Foundation. It is a 501 ©3 non profit organization created to improve the quality of life of people with the disease along with their caregivers.
The Neuro Challenge Foundation provides individualized care advising and monthly virtual education in Sarasota, Manatee, Pinellas, Highlands, Marion and Charlotte counties. All Neuro Challenge programs are offered at no cost to people with Parkinson’s and their loved ones.
For more information about the Neuro Challenge Foundation programs call April Spagnuolo-Moschini at 941-926-6413, extension 103, or her cell at 941-518-2449. You can also visit their on line site at www.neurochallege.org.