SEBRING — A pedestrian was hit Tuesday morning on Golfview Road, west of Lakewood Road.
The 68-year-old woman was airlifted via Aeromed helicopter to Lakeland Regional Medical Center, according to Highlands County Sheriff’s Office officials.
Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the accident, sheriff’s officials said, at a site just 100 yards from where a motorist hit 16-year-old Kaytlyn Cooper six years ago. Cooper later died from her injuries.
There is no word on the condition of Tuesday’s pedestrian.
According to dispatch reports, sheriff’s officials said, the woman was hit at or shortly before 7:09 a.m. by a white Ford Windstar van near the intersection of Golfview and Mandarin Roads.
Highlands County Fire and EMS units from West Sebring Station 10 and Station 7 responded to the incident, as did sheriff’s deputies.
Sebring Fire Department Station 15 ran support on the call, setting up the landing zone at Max Long Recreation Complex for the helicopter.
No other vehicles were involved, according to Fire Rescue officials.
Cooper was hit almost the same day of the year, Sept. 29 in 2014, but 12 hours later in the day. At 7:55 p.m. that day, she was walking hand-in-hand with her boyfriend near his home alongside Golfview Road.
The area is residential and had no sidewalks or overhead lights, and still does not have sidewalks on the sandy, scrub vegetation shoulders.
In an unrelated incident, also Tuesday morning but in another town, Fire Rescue Medic Unit 36-1 was involved in a two-car crash while backing up in front of EMS Station 38 on East Royal Palm Street in Lake Placid. There were no injuries, but the crash damaged both vehicles.
Lake Placid Police Department is investigating that crash. Detective Sgt. Stuart Troutman was contacted but was not immediately available for comment.
The medical vehicle is out of service to determine the full extent of damage and needed repairs, Fire Rescue officials said.