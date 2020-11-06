SEBRING — A pedestrian ended up in critical condition Thursday after stepping in front of a southbound semi-trailer on U.S. 27 the previous night.
Florida Highway Patrol lists the 23-year-old man’s injuries as “critical.” Highlands County Sheriff’s Office officials report that he was alive when emergency medical personnel arrived and was transported to Lakeland Regional Medical Center. Reportedly, he was still alive as of midday Thursday.
FHP states that at 10:43 p.m. Wednesday, the man was standing in the U.S. 27 grass median, south of Thunderbird Road, when he attempted to cross in front of a southbound semi-trailer.
Sheriff’s Office officials, referring to computer-assisted dispatch records, said it was at Whatley Boulevard, the entrance to the Sebring Hills subdivision.
The front of the semi hit the pedestrian, throwing him back into the median, and then came to a stop nearby, FHP reported.
The driver, out of Barnegat, New Jersey, had no injuries, FHP said.
It was one of several crashes in the area from late Tuesday through early Thursday morning, according to Sheriff’s Office officials.
Parkway
At 10:35 p.m., according to reports phoned into dispatch, a Volkswagen was travelling west in the right lane on Sebring Parkways approaching the intersection at Ridgewood Drive while a GMC was traveling west in the left lane on Sebring Parkway, approaching the same intersection.
The traffic light changed from green to yellow as the GMC changed lanes striking the Volkswagen on the drive side door. The GMC continued west towards U.S. 27 without stopping as the Volkswagen followed behind. Neither vehicle stopped at the crash scene nor did either driver report the crash directly to law enforcement. A third person called in the report at 1:30 p.m. the following day.
No injuries were reported, the offense report states.
U.S. 98
At approximately 5 p.m. or shortly before then, a black pickup collided with a maroon minivan on U.S. 98 at the U.S. 27 junction, between the two gas stations.
One of the drivers ran off, sheriff’s officials said, but deputies caught 27-year-old Jarrett Kyle Reed, who reportedly has been cited for driving with a license suspended or revoked and failure to have proof of insurance with him while driving.
State Road 64
At 5:48 p.m. Wednesday, sheriff’s deputies responded along with FHP to a collision between a semi-trailer and a small silver sedan at the intersection of U.S. 27 and Main Street/State Road 64 West in Avon Park.
FHP is investigating the wreck and has not released a report. Sheriff’s officials said that there was at least one injured motorist who was transported for medical treatment.
Fatal deer
Finally, at 6:30 a.m. Thursday, sheriff’s deputies and Highlands County Fire Rescue and Emergency Medical Services responded to a crash on Arbuckle Creek Road.
A motorist in a Ford van hit a deer in the vicinity of Rafter T Ranch Road, sheriff’s officials said. The deer died in the impact, but the driver was uninjured.