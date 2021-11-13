SEBRING — A collision involving a pedestrian and a single vehicle ended in a fatality on Thursday evening near the State Road 66 and E. Maxanna Boulevard intersection.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol press release, a 43-year-old Sebring man was driving an SUV west on SR 66 approaching the intersection where the pedestrian was trying to cross the road. The pedestrian was a 39-year-old Sebring woman.
The front of the SUV hit the woman, who ended up in the westbound lane of SR 66. She was later pronounced dead at Highlands Regional Medical Center.
The report does not mention any charges. FHP does not give the identification of those involved in wrecks or the makes and models of the vehicles until the final reports are completed. Final reports can take days to months.
This was the 32nd fatality on Highlands County roads this year, according to unofficial records kept by the Highlands News-Sun.