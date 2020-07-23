SEBRING — A Wauchula man was killed early Wednesday morning while walking along State Road 17 in Sebring.
According to Florida Highway Patrol, the 32-year-old man was walking within the northbound lane of State Road 17, approaching the intersection of Ramona Avenue, shortly after 2 a.m. when the front of a vehicle hit him. The driver and the vehicle fled the scene.
Reports indicate the pedestrian came to a final rest within the northbound lane of the roadway.
Anyone with information regarding this crash, please contact the Florida Highway Patrol or Crimestoppers.
According to unofficial records kept by the Highlands News-Sun, this marks the 14th traffic fatality since Jan. 1.
In a recent policy change, FHP is no longer releasing names on their initial press reports. The year, make and model of the vehicles involved are also not included in that report.
Final reports with full details can take from 7-70 days.