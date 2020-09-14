A pedestrian was killed Saturday evening near the intersection of Highlands Blvd and Parkdale Drive in Lake Placid. The incident occurred just before 9 p.m., according to a Florida Highway Patrol report.
The report stated a sedan was traveling north on Highlands Boulevard, the same direction the pedestrian was walking. Just north of Parkdale Drive the right front of the vehicle struck the pedestrian, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
The vehicle was driven by a 20-year-old male from Lake Placid.
No additional details were released.