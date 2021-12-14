AVON PARK – A 34-year-old male pedestrian from Avon Park died Sunday night on U. S. 27 near Lake Byrd Boulevard. The Florida Highway Patrol’s press release noted the accident happened at 8:10 p.m. When the release was sent via email Monday morning, the man’s next of kin had not yet been notified.
The release stated a 72-year-old man from Sebastopol, California was driving a sport utility vehicle southbound on U.S. 27 in the outside lane approaching Lake Byrd Boulevard. For unknown reasons, the pedestrian was kneeling inside the same lane just south of Lake Byrd Boulevard.
The SUV struck the right side of the Avon Park man. His body came to rest on the west shoulder of U.S. 27.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
This fatality is the 37th this year, according to unofficial records kept by the Highlands News-Sun. There were 22 fatalities on Highlands County roads as of this date in 2020. The 22nd fatality of 2020 also took place on Dec. 12.
FHP does not give the names of those involved in wrecks or the makes and models of the vehicles until the final report has been signed off on. The process could take weeks to months.