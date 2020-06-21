Peggy V. Jones
Waiting for approval
Peggy Virginia Bolton Jones, 87, of Sebring, Florida passed away at her home on May 22, 2020. Born Feb. 27, 1933, in Kernstown, Virginia to Mary Virginia Newlin Bolton and Earnest Lee Bolton Sr., she was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.
She loved to recall stories as a teenager of having the best time dancing with her sisters at the local dance hall. That is where she met Wayne Jones. He became her husband and father of their nine children. They shared the love of dancing and the pair of them were fun to watch on the dance floor.
They raised their family in Sebring, Florida. There were a lot of picnics and camp outs. Plenty of meals of fish and hush puppies were prepared on the Coleman stove. In later years, they enjoyed going out on the lake in their pontoon boat. She was very good about staying in touch with her Virginia family. She treasured the time spent at their summer place on the Shenandoah River, staying with her sister Nancy and getting together with relatives to meet the newest additions to the family. She dearly loved her mother and missed her greatly.
Once all the children were raised and out of the house she had time to read her favorite cowboy romance stories. She was an avid fan of Antiques Roadshow and yard sales. She was a night owl and had many midnight phone calls with her daughter Sheila in California.
Due to extraordinary care from her children and grandchildren she was able to stay in her home to the end. She had a 60-plus-year friendship with Sally Noel and was always happy whenever Sally visited. Special recognition to her son Howard, daughter Joyce and granddaughter Christy Brown for providing extra care and assistance, especially when she was hospitalized.
She is survived by her children: Wayne Jones, Michael Jones, Howard Jones, Mark (Beth) Jones, Sheila Bearden, Joyce Norskov and Mary (Jack) Hollandsworth; 15 grand and step-grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren; siblings: Nancy Dofermire, Frances Wines, James Bolton, John Bolton and Susan (Ronnie) Williams, as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Wayne; sons David and Stanley; and siblings Paul Bolton, Eddie Bolton, Betty Layman, Earnest Bolton Jr., Ray Bolton, Shirley Brady, Phillip Bolton and Allen Bolton.
There will be a graveside service at the Bethel-Grange Hall Cemetery in Nain, Virginia on June 24, 2020, at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Champion for Children Foundation of Highlands County, Florida. Championforchildren.org.