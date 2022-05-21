AVON PARK—Highlands County Sheriff's deputies arrested Shirley Annette Peirce, 60, of Avon Park on Wednesday night. She made bond and is out of jail. Peirce is being charged with possession of cocaine and possessing drug equipment.
According to the HCSO arrest report deputies saw a car parked in the middle of the road near Powerline Road and Harnage Road with Peirce was the driver and only occupant in the car.
During the investigation, a K-9 did a free air sniff and alerted deputies to the possible presence of narcotics.
Deputies searched the vehicle and found a clear burnt pipe and pieces off a white rock-like substance. The pipe and the rock substance field tested positive for cocaine.