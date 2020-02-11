As an ordained Christian pastor, I fully support the actions of Nancy Pelosi, who shredded the president's speech. In my opinion, it was not disrespectful, because one cannot disrespect something that is already disrespectful.
Pelosi embodied prophetic wisdom by ripping up a manifesto of untruths, a celebration of hate speech, and orchestrated patriotic pandering. From a biblical perspective, Pelosi was shaking the dust off her feet, embodying Mary's Magnificat, and joining in the sisterhood of Shiphrah and Puah (Exodus 1) who also refused to participate in the cruelty of an unjust leader. Because of her public act, future Americans can look upon this moment and say, "When elected officials cowered in fear and sold out the soul of our country, there was at least one person who was brave enough to say 'No!'."
I stand by Pelosi who had the courage to stand up for our country.
Rev. George Miller
Sebring