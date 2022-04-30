Pendarvis’ legacy will live on
Very touching story about Jerry Pendarvis in Tuesday’s paper. I volunteered with him every Thursday at the Lake Placid Historical Society Depot Museum for the past three-plus years. He literally kept the place open the best he could as one person. He was an inspiration to those of us who now serve on the museum board to keep his legacy going so the rich history of Lake Placid will be alive and well for future generations.
Since I was not born in Lake Placid, I would use every opportunity during our volunteer hours to ask Jerry questions about his life and experiences. He taught me more than any book could about the history and the people of the area. As a correspondent for the Highlands News-Sun Jerry inspired me to write many stories about the Depot Museum to let readers know about this treasure.
A special spot needs to be dedicated to his legacy in the Lake Placid Historical Society Depot Museum.
Thanks for the memories, Jerry.
Tom Meisenheimer
Lake Placid