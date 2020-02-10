SEBRING — Justin Menroe Pendergrass, 29, of Sebring, was arrested by Sebring Police Department on Thursday afternoon. He is being charged with aggravated assault with a weapon without intent to kill and battery. Because of the domestic nature of the case, the victims will not be identified.
According to the arrest report, deputies responded to a residence where Pendergrass was trying to find a .380 handgun taken from him by family members because he allegedly made threats to kill his mother.
The homeowner found out what Pendergrass was doing and went to meet him at his home. The victim found Pendergrass on his front porch and a verbal altercation ensued. Pendergrass got a tire iron and started toward the other man and threatened physical harm to the victim. The victim threatened back and Pendergrass threw the tire iron “through the left rear window of his mother’s vehicle that he had been driving.”
The argument continued as both men walked toward the home, where Pendergrass wanted to look for the gun. The victim told the suspect to leave and he was not welcome. The report said the suspect allegedly opened a pocketknife. The victim was afraid and grabbed the suspect and threw him to the ground. The suspect dropped the knife but scratched the victim’s face, according to the report.
A female victim showed up to the house and was trying to defuse the situation with Pendegrass. However, the report shows the suspect took a mop from the yard and started swinging the mop at her.
The first victim saw and tried to block any blows from the attack. He was struck in turn and received lacerations from the mop for it. Pendergrass left the area.
Later on, Pendegrass was spotted by the Sebring Police Department and a traffic stop was performed. The suspect fled and was tasered by the officer’s “Conducted Energy Weapon.”
After falling to the ground the report shows the suspect allegedly was arrested and a hypodermic needle with liquid, which would test positive for methamphetamine, on his person.