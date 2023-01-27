SEBRING — Joseph William Pennington, 41, of Sebring was arrested by Highlands County Sheriff’s Office deputies Tuesday afternoon. He is now facing charges of grand theft of a motor vehicle.
The HCSO arrest report shows deputies were looking for a motorcycle on Tuesday that had been reported stolen from Barn Owl Street in Sebring. On Avery Court, a deputy saw a blue and green motorcycle behind a trailer. The deputy thought the way the vehicle was pulled in behind the trailer, there was an effort to conceal it. The tag on the vehicle came back as the vehicle stolen on Monday.
A witness said she didn’t know anything about it or how it got there. However, later she changed her story and said Pennington brought it to the residence and also concealed it.
Deputies spoke with the suspect outside of the residence. The suspect said a friend gave it to him for free on Monday evening. Pennington said he drove it for a short while and had no knowledge of it being stolen.
Deputies called the “friend” who allegedly gave the motorcycle to him. The “friend” said they had no knowledge of any motorcycle and they hadn’t given one to Pennington.
In addition, Pennington was also charged with driving while on a suspended or revoked license and is a “habitual offender,” the report states. He was given a citation for that offense.