SEBRING — Joseph William Pennington, 41, of Sebring was arrested by Highlands County Sheriff’s Office deputies Tuesday afternoon. He is now facing charges of grand theft of a motor vehicle.

The HCSO arrest report shows deputies were looking for a motorcycle on Tuesday that had been reported stolen from Barn Owl Street in Sebring. On Avery Court, a deputy saw a blue and green motorcycle behind a trailer. The deputy thought the way the vehicle was pulled in behind the trailer, there was an effort to conceal it. The tag on the vehicle came back as the vehicle stolen on Monday.

