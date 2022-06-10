LAKE PLACID — The town has apparently picked a company to manage the construction of a modern sewer system for its lakeside residents.
The Town Council is expected to approve a $1.1 million-agreement with Pennoni Associates Inc. to design, permit, and manage the construction of a 1-million gallon a day advanced wastewater treatment plant. The plant will replace the town’s older facility, which has a capacity of .249 million gallons a day, at North Main Street.
The project is to be completed by New Year’s Eve 2025.
The new plant will be the centerpiece of a new sewer system for the town.
Though Pennoni will be responsible for designing the construction documents, obtaining the building permits, and handling a million other details, other companies will do the actual construction work.
The contract requires Pennoni to submit final plans and specifications to the town for bidding purposes.
The new treatment plant will service hundreds of homes that transition from aging septic tanks to sewer lines the town will dig and bury on residential streets in the next couple of years. The plan so far includes homes along Lake June, the canals in Placid Lakes, along shoreline of Lake Placid lake, and other parts of town.
Costs will determine the scope of the ambitious sewage modernization project, which is being funded by a $40 million Florida Department of Environmental Protection grant. The goal: to improve water quality in the area’s iconic freshwater lakes by reducing raw sewage from leaking septic tanks.
“The new treatment plant will be designed to meet FDEP effluent requirements, including defined constraints of total nitrogen at 3 miligram per liter and total phosphorus of 1 miligram per liter for a 1 MGD treatment facility imposed by FDEP … for the Okeechobee Basin Management Action Plan,” the contract states.
The present site won’t have to be enlarged to accommodate the new system, but the company will design a hard surface road to the facility, and ensure bidding, engineering, and construction documents are in order for subcontractors, too.
The contract allows the town to deduct from Pennoni’s fee if the construction documents are not completed within a year of the agreement: $250 per day the first 30 days; $500 per day from 31 to 60 days late, and $1,000 per day if they are more than 60 days late.
The council meets Monday at 5:30 p.m. at 1069 U.S. 27 North in Lake Placid.