A small pebble dropped into water will create large ripples. That was the hope of administrators at Lake Country Elementary School recently as they began a new community service project with their Student Leadership Team. Though they anticipated that funds raised to support local charities would not be large, the ripple effect would be that the students carried away the lessons of this project for years to come.
Lake Country Elementary partnered with the Champion for Children Foundation of Highlands County to raise funds to support Foundation initiatives that help children in our community. This partnership began when the LCE Student Leadership Team met with Principal Laura Halloran and Sponsor Teacher Amanda Morey to plan special events and service projects for the school year.
Mrs. Halloran invited Carissa Marine, the CEO of the Champion for Children Foundation, for a “Lunch with a Leader” event where students come during their lunch time to meet with and learn from a local community leader. Marine spoke with the student leaders about all of the ways the Foundation assists children and families in the local community, and students were also able to ask questions and share about needs they know some of their classmates have. This discussion led to students brainstorming ways they could help their peers and others in need.
Students decided to host a “Penny War” as a contest between grade levels. Each classroom had a container and students were encouraged to bring in pennies, but other coins were also welcomed. The grade level weighing in with the most coins would be rewarded a “PE Party.” In order to provide the maximum amount of support to those in need, it was decided that 100% of the money raised would be donated the Champion for Children Foundation to support children in the Highlands County community.
Students made posters for classrooms and hallways, and created commercials for the live televised announcements shown across campus each morning. Students also visited classrooms to talk to students about the purpose of this project and to encourage participation. The contest ran for two weeks, and at the end of the two weeks, coin containers from each classroom were collected and weighed by the students. The overall grade level winner was fifth grade with over 115 pound of pennies, second place was third grade with 56.8 pounds, and third place was second grade with 54.4 pounds.
At the onset of this service project, realizing that raising money one cent at a time might be challenging, students set the modest goal to raise at least $500. To encourage the students, school administration ensured the classes that they would cover any shortfalls in order to at least meet that amount.
At the conclusion of the two-week competition the desire to help others, and the competitive spirit of students, surpassed their goals, and 339 total pounds of pennies and coins with a value total of $2,000 was collected.
Principal Laura Halloran shared that she was thrilled with the outcome of this service project, adding “I wanted to connect LCE students and their families with the Champion for Children Foundation and ways kids can help kids. I am really passionate about growing young leaders’ awareness of ways to lead and serve their community, and I wanted to help build a bridge connecting students and families in need with students and families eager to help and serve.”
One Lake Country teacher who was involved with the project added, “This project opened the students’ eyes to additional ways of helping our community other than the outlets we had been using in previous years. The students were excited to hear all the ways that Champion for Children Foundation helps families in Highlands County. We are already thinking of ways to continue to help them in the future.”
Carissa Marine, CEO of the Champion for Children Foundation, shared the enthusiasm for this project as well, saying, “These students are standing as impressive examples for all of us; be open to the needs rights around you and then take action. One penny can brighten someone’s day, but gathered together, hundreds of pennies can change a life.”
While the funds raised may have exceeded expectations, the more important outcomes cannot be measured in pounds or dollars. “It makes me proud as a parent” shared Michelle Celaya, adding, “I love seeing all of the student leaders from different classrooms come together to get their peers excited about helping others. They all came together for a common goal.” Her son Robbie, a fifth grader at LCE, said, “The world may be a better place if everyone looked for ways to help people.”
Robbie, along with the other students involved, all shared that they intend to continue to look for ways to do community service and support people around them in the future. With this goal for ongoing service to others, it looks like that pebble dropped into the water will continue to have a ripple effect for quite a while.