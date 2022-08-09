SEBRING — Family, friends, coworkers and colleagues gathered Monday morning to share stories, hugs, tears and smiles over Penny Ogg.

As Supervisor of Elections, Ogg died on Sept. 5, 2021. Her name now graces the operations center that houses the Supervisor of Elections Office annex at 4500 Kenilworth Blvd., one of three locations used for early voting.

