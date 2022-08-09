SEBRING — Family, friends, coworkers and colleagues gathered Monday morning to share stories, hugs, tears and smiles over Penny Ogg.
As Supervisor of Elections, Ogg died on Sept. 5, 2021. Her name now graces the operations center that houses the Supervisor of Elections Office annex at 4500 Kenilworth Blvd., one of three locations used for early voting.
“Mom was one of the good ones, one of those one-in-a-million kind of people,” said her daughter, Holly Ogg, chuckling through tears as she added, “but goodness how she would hate all this fanfare on her behalf.”
She remembered her mother as humble, one who loved to serve others and found it a privilege to do so.
“I miss her,” Holly Ogg said.
Holly Ogg read a draft of a social media post her mother wrote in August last year but had not shared. In it, Penny Ogg said she was honored to serve the citizens and voters in Highlands County, and thanked them for their trust and confidence that she and her staff would conduct elections with integrity and transparency.
Her message thanked Canvassing Board members, her staff, fellow constitutional officers, the Board of County Commissioners and “our dedicated and committed elections workers” for making this possible. She also thanked fellow elections supervisors around the state and her family for their support.
Two elections supervisors arrived Monday to honor her: Aletris Farnam of Glades County and Diane Smith of Hardee County.
“’Thank you’ seems so small sometimes, but it comes from my heart that is truly grateful for this incredible opportunity,” Penny Ogg wrote. “Blessings be on every one of you.”
Only 10 years old when her mother started working in elections, Holly Ogg tagged along, growing up in the Elections Office and catching her mother’s passion, pausing only after her mother was elected.
“For 19 years, I was blessed to watch her passion and dreams come together every single day,” Holly Ogg said. “She truly loved her job, and she loved it with a fervor, and she truly gave her best and her all.”
Holly Ogg said her mother answered calls and questions from voters with a genuine smile and desire to help.
“You were never an inconvenience to her. Never a problem. Never a trial,” Holly Ogg said. “You were her passion, her heart, her blessing; and she never took you for granted.”
Paul and Sandy Hinman, poll workers for 17 and 15 years, respectively, remember Penny Ogg first running for office in 2012, that she always spoke to others about the importance of voting, both that year and every year.
Building and Maintenance Assistant Mike Migan, who remade the sign with Penny Ogg’s name, said he took care to make sure the sign looked professional, with straight letters, despite having to attach them to concrete.
Ogg moved to Sebring in 1991 and began working with the Highlands County Supervisor of Elections office as a poll worker trainer in 2004, according to www.votehighlands.com. She worked her way up to the Early Voting coordinator in 2006, and was elected Supervisor of Elections in 2012, after Joe Campbell retired from the post.
“There are some days when I come [to work] and I expect to see her, behind her desk,” said her successor, Supervisor of Elections Karen Healy, for whom Ogg was a colleague, mentor and leader with many lovable qualities. “Most of all, it was her humanitarianism. She just loved people. And she didn’t expect it in return, but she gave everything she had.”
Healy said she will never say farewell, especially not to Penny Ogg, but instead, “until we meet again.”