This week I want to talk about a man I know. For the purposes of the column, let’s call him Robert.
You’ve heard the old adage, “20% of the people in a group do 80% of the work?” In our congregation, Robert falls solidly in the 20% group. Need a ride? He’s there. He is one of the first people to arrive at the church building, sometimes even ahead of our preacher, Kevin Patterson. He holds open the door for those entering the building with a smile and a hello.
Not only that, but he is also active in our ministries. Whether it’s bringing bread to various people or organizations or working in our clothing room, Robert is working at it. And you never hear a word of complaint from him about any of it.
Because bad things can and do happen to good people, I must tell you that Robert lost his vehicle due to some shady shenanigans that I won’t bother repeating here. He lives on a fixed income and simply couldn’t afford to replace his lost vehicle.
Enter a man I will call Jim. Jim had lost his wife a few weeks ago. Even so, he appeared at the church building last week, asking what he could do to help.
He was asked to find some way Robert could be assisted. Jim happened to speak with another man, who thought he knew of a reasonably priced car that was in good shape. Of course, reasonably priced or not, Robert wouldn’t be able to pay for it. What to do?
Kevin sent a stealth email to everyone except Robert, explaining the situation and asking if anyone would be able to donate funds to purchase the car in question. This went out on Wednesday.
Wednesday night, at Bible study, people started handing Kevin money. Not just a dollar or two, either. And it didn’t stop on Wednesday night. People gave Kevin’s wife Sheri money on Thursday to go towards the new used car.
When the dust settled, not only was there enough money to pay for the car outright, but there was also money for four new tires (which the car was going to need sooner rather than later) and to cover the first six months of insurance.
On Sunday morning, following services, we sprung the surprise on Robert. After symbolically presenting Robert with the keys, Kevin went and pulled up the car out front where we all waited to clap and cheer.
Robert was surprised and grateful. Thanks to his brothers and sisters in Christ, he now had a car again. And everyone was happy for him.
I don’t bring this up to say how great my congregation is, though it is a good group of people. Nor am I suggesting that if you come to our services you’ll get a car – it doesn’t work that way.
But here are individuals who see a problem and do something about it. They don’t wait for a government program to fix it. They don’t say it’s not their problem. They don’t wait for someone else to step up and deal with it. They just do what needs to be done.
What if this was the norm? What if when people saw a need they took it upon themselves to do something about it?
What if, instead of depending on the government, we could depend on each other?
What kind of country would we be then?