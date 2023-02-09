SEBRING — The Highlands County Fair holds its livestock auction tonight for all the hopeful young future farmers who’ve learned over the last few months how to raise an animal.
It’s not easy. Not every animal made minimum weight to get to the auction, and among those that did, it can be hard to recoup the cost of feeding and caring for that animal since October.
For example, 169 students started raising hogs last October, and 119 made it to auction, which means 50 did not.
“We try to tell people, it’s the same as a watermelon grower. The crop may not have a good yield. That’s agriculture,” said Lindsey Sebring, chair of the Highlands County Junior Livestock Committee.
Agriculture has a lot of gains and losses, but that’s life, and as Sebring said, “there’s no better business.”
It can be a lot of work, said County Commissioner Chris Campbell, whose two sons have both raised and exhibited hogs at the fair.
When a student takes on that project in October, they get an animal weighing between 36 to 72 pounds, Campbell said. They must provide enough feed and care to get the hog up to 235 pounds, minimum, for the auction.
County Commissioner Scott Kirouac said that’s a regimen of feeding twice a day, every day, provided the animal doesn’t get sick. Any kind of stomach or intestinal bug and the hog will get dehydrated and lose weight.
Of the 50 that didn’t make weight this year, 25 of them never even arrived at the fair, said Darin Hood, past chair of the Livestock Committee. They either didn’t get close to making weight or got sick and died past the Dec. 1 cutoff date to get another hog.
Past that point, there’s not enough time to feed and fatten a hog for the fair.
Sebring said auction weight requirements are 235 pounds for hogs, 30 pounds for goats, 750 pounds for heifers and 1,000 pounds for steers. Rules state all hogs and steers must go to slaughter.
On average, Hood said, 10% of all animals don’t make it into the auction each year, but because hogs are shipped south from more northern latitudes, they’re particularly susceptible to local infection.
Goats, steers and heifers are more hardy, Hood said, especially since the Livestock Committee stipulates that the cattle must be raised in Florida’s Heartland — here or in neighboring counties.
This year has a record number of animals, Hood said. The livestock auction starts tonight at 6 p.m., right after the 5 p.m. Buyer’s Dinner. A key part of the auction each year, Sebring said, are the add-on bids.
Anybody can place an add-on, which Sebring described as a donation separate from the bidding. It allows people who cannot afford to bid or who get outbid on an animal to still support the young exhibitor.
The 300 kids exhibiting in shows and/or auctions have invested a lot in their animals, Sebring said, many in more than one animal. The add-ons help defray the cost.
People can visit the Livestock Committee table tonight to set up those add-ons, or can email highlandsjuniorlivestock@gmail.com and follow up with a cash or check donation, Sebring said.
Those donations can be made en masse and divided up as the donor wishes, she said. The Livestock Committee charges a 3% fee on the entire amount.
Kirouac said he has gotten 25 letters asking him to bid on a student’s animal, and if he can’t bid on an animal directly, he’ll spread out his support among the 25 with a single check.
It helps keep agriculture in the schools, he said.
Campbell said it can be hard on anyone who doesn’t sell an animal at auction. Either a private buyer will step in and take it off their hands or the parents will hold onto the animal to sell to the processors later.
When one of his sons’ hogs didn’t make weight one year, they kept it at home until the processors cleared out their contracts to process county fair livestock. By late July that year, they had a chance to take the hog to a processor in Arcadia, and by then it weighed 375 pounds.
The average person doesn’t have the option to keep the animal at home, Campbell said, which is why it’s so important for the community to come out and support the auction.