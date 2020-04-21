I can’t believe what I just experienced Saturday at a store at the south end of Sebring.
I had gone there Friday afternoon for a quick stop to determine if paper products were available. I opened the door, asked the cashier the question (the answer was “no … sorry sold out”) so I left.
Saturday morning when I got up, I realized I couldn’t find my cell phone and, after an hour or more of covering all bases in my home and auto, I assumed I must have lost it while shopping Friday. So, I headed back to the store and the parking lot was absolutely filled with cars. I think I found the last parking spot. I also noticed that the 18-wheeler was parked in the rear and staff was unloading merchandise.
I entered the store and to my astonishment there were over 25 customers lined up and taking two aisles waiting for the truck to be unloaded. After looking the situation over, very few of them in line were maintaining a 6-foot space and most of them were not wearing masks. Needless to say I left immediately.
How selfish, careless, and stupid can these people be to put themselves and their loved ones in danger of becoming ill with the virus and perhaps even death in exchange for a package of toilet paper?
And also, why didn’t the store management implement some security for his employees and customers who were “doing the right thing?”
Joe Pratt
Sebring