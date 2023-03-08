SEBRING — People who are homeless got pushed off private property last Friday and onto the side of Sebring Parkway, had their pile pared down Tuesday.
After that, residents who did not have a home, known as “John” and “Christina,” hoped that people they knew would be able to give them a ride off the side of the road.
The couple and some others had been living at a campsite north of Home Avenue and south of the Roundabout, for the past two years with no problems. However, a neighbor recently complained, and as Christina put it, the landowner didn’t have much choice once code enforcement got involved.
They got a little help Tuesday morning from Highlands County sheriff’s deputies, who arrived with trailers to help cart off whatever the couple couldn’t take with them or could at least bear to lose.
Prior to that, they’d had to contend with people stopping along the side of the road to either look at their “yard sale” or pick through the piles as if the items were dumped or discarded.
John, 26, complained about people coming along to pick through his and others’ belongings when they were first evicted. Christina said they eventually sold some of it, for much-needed cash.
He busied himself with fixing the front of a small cargo trailer that hitches to the rear of a bicycle, and asking Christina to help him find the tools he needed among the boxes they had left.
Maj. Darin Hood, head of the Law Enforcement Bureau, stood by with approximately a half dozen other personnel while a crew in reflective vests loaded up a trailer with discarded items. Other deputies with him included Environmental Deputy Robert Gunthorp and Lt. Clay Kinslow, head of Animal Services.
“The officers have been really cool,” Christina said of the situation. “They’re trying to do their job.”
John was less conciliatory but in a better mood than expected, Christina said.
She also said the landowner from whose property they were evicted was also “great” for trying to give them extra time to vacate the property.
The problem, however, is that the land on which they and other people had camped for approximately two years, is not zoned or permitted as recreational land. According to land development regulations, people can only camp on recreational land.
“Highlands Hammock [State Park] is the only one that’s recreational land, and they want $50 a night,” Christina said. “That’s as much as a hotel room.”
They had access to the land from the Parkway, in part because a car had crashed into the pasture fence that separated the right of way from private land, and was not repaired.