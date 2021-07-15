On July 11, 2021 the people of Cuba, from as far south as Puerto Padre to the north of Havana, have started a nationwide protest – some say against the system, some claim it is against the government formed by Fidel Castro and his rebels 62 years ago. Yet, others claim it is because of the lack of medical attention for the people, especially the lack of COVID-19 vaccinations, healthcare and the lack of healthy nourishment in food supply.
The official first response from the Cuban government president, Miguel Diez-Canel, was “lift the embargo …,” claiming that the American government lift the embargo started in 1962 under the then-US President John F. Kennedy, suggesting that to be the answer to the issues the Cuban people face today. This may be the case, but why politicize the issue?
This is about people who need humanitarian aide from the Cuban government, the American government and the world. The old school, past century thought tank and ideologies must change, according to advocates for change in Miami, Florida’s little Havana area. The new century must be ushered in for Cuba and the world.
Cuba is a good start and a challenge for the current American administration where President Biden was involved in 2015 as vice president in the establishment of the American embassy in Cuba under the Obama administration after 50 years of no formal diplomatic connection.
The coming days will tell if any change occurs or the return of the status quo.
Andres LaBrada is a Sebring resident and correspondent of the Highlands News-Sun. Viewpoints are the opinion of the writer, not necessarily that of the Highlands News-Sun.