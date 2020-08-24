Counter to Mr. (Tim) Smolarick’s opinion, I congratulate the county supervisors for not bowing to pressure on the issue of masks. I want no “nanny state” where the government can exert more and more control over “We the People.” I wear a mask when I go to the store, but I don’t need a government mandate that will leave me wondering if I might be fined for not wearing it where there is sufficient social distancing. Free people choose their risks.
The government has over-stepped on COVID. Until last year, my mother, now 98, was living in our home. We took her on a vacation to Michigan last year, and as none of the family there had handicap accessible homes, we arranged care in an assisted living facility. She decided to stay where she could visit with more of the family. Since March, her only visits have been via Facetime. We have seen her decline in mental acuity due to lack of in-person family visits. There is more to life than breathing.
We flattened the curve, but how long are we going to keep this going? We don’t close our roads because thousands of people die on them every month. But our government believes it can close churches and choose which businesses must close indefinitely for our own good – mindless of the other impacts.
C.S. Lewis wrote: “Of all tyrannies a tyranny sincerely exercised for the good of its victims may be the most oppressive.”
Neal Hotelling
Sebring