We’re all immigrants, unless you’re Native American, living a sociological experiment wherein all races and creeds attempt to live harmoniously together with equality; or that’s the dream, anyway, a fairy tale, so far. After our ancestors ethnically cleansed America of its natives and stole their land, that is, then bought and abused slaves to work it; real nice guys, those Europeans.
Prior to the Mexican War, California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, New Mexico, and Texas were all part of Mexico, including ‘The Alamo.’ After our invasion (yes we attacked them) and defeat of Mexico, we stole Southwest America from them, and expelled a million Mexicans, who were born and raised there, south of the Rio Grande – but now they’ve returned to their homeland. And Muslim Americans have also lived here since the beginning.
In a generation we caucasians will be a minority, so we’d better learn how to get along with others, or they might treat us as we did them? Which was anything but kind or equal, in fact, brutally atrocious; many whites still love hating those who’re unlike themselves (xenophobia), like spoiled rotten, childish brats. Like Trump, who acts like a mean and undisciplined big baby.
Immigrants work the hardest and most dangerous jobs in America for minimum wage, and we have a long history of abusing their status by not paying them correctly, if at all. Immigrants also staff our food processing plants, as companies shamelessly exposed them to COVID-19 without proper PPE.
Immigrants also constitute much of our ‘essential workforce,’ so we owe them our gratitude, instead of demonization and abuse. Do you know what the price of fruits and vegetables would be if not for their backbreaking labor, that of which white people can’t and won’t do?
“God is Love” and Christ said, ‘above all else love one another,’ which supersedes everything else in the Bible. If you hate immigrants, liberals, minorities, or LGBTQ people, you’re disobeying God, and are an antiquated dinosaur, soon to become extinct, while the rest of us get on with the practice of ‘loving one another’ as instructed.
That’s why He told you to “judge not,” for God’s the only judge. But many judge others because they’ve eaten the ‘forbidden fruit,’ have fallen from grace, and believe themselves in possession of ‘the knowledge of good and evil’ (which they aren’t) as ‘pride came before their fall.’
Their pride, arrogance and complacency makes them far too bold, inconsiderate and ignoble in approaching God’s greatness with reverence and fear, which is antithetical to the meekness and poverty of spirit, which should be theirs. If they possessed love, understanding and grace, they would know that God transcends human comprehension, the capacity of the primitive brain, and the talent of the human soul, daring not to judge others instead of loving them as commanded.
For only God is good and righteous; yet fallen folks believe that they are too, but being fallible, they’re good and bad just like everyone else. By denying what is bad in themselves makes them wicked; for they’re full of errors, faults and frailties but are blind to themselves. “If we say that we have no sin, we deceive ourselves, and the truth is not in us.”
“Your will is not God’s will, and your ways are not God’s ways”; the ‘Divine Sense is alien to all human ways’. “For they who do wickedness, shall not walk in his ways.” They walk in the way of the ungodly ‘accuser’, instead, even though the Bible warned them repeatedly: “do not think yourself wise,” i.e., don’t eat the ‘forbidden fruit’, fool.
“Woe unto them that call evil, good, and good, evil, who put darkness for light, and light for darkness.” As Satan fills them with vainglory, conceit and hatred, having lost the holy fear of God, wherein resides the virtues, and thereby, the charitable love of others. There’s no glory in it for you, fool, only an autonomous God’s – O ye of little understanding, devoid of grace and love.
