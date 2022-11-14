UFC 281 Mixed Martial Arts

Brazil’s Alex Pereira arrives for a middleweight bout against Nigeria’s Israel Adesanya at the UFC 281 mixed martial arts event early Sunday, in New York. Pereira stopped Adesanya in the fifth round.

 FRANK FRANKLIN II/AP PHOTO

NEW YORK — Alex Pereira has Israel Adesanya’s number in any combat sport — make it 3-0, and now the Brazilian knockout artist also has his rival’s UFC middleweight championship.

Pereira fought back out from a slow start and rocked Adesanya in the fifth round to score the TKO win and claim the 185-pound championship in the main event of UFC 281 on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden.

Recommended for you