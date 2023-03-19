Saudi Arabia F1 GP Auto Racing

Red Bull driver Sergio Perez of Mexico celebrates pole position after the qualifying session ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix at the Jeddah corniche circuit in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Saturday, March 18, 2023. 

 HASSAN AMMAR/AP PHOTO

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia — Sergio Perez stepped up for Red Bull to ensure the team started from the pole at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix after a mechanical issue sidelined two-time defending world champion Max Verstappen.

Verstappen was fastest in all three practice sessions at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit but his qualifying effort was cut short Saturday when he radioed "I have a problem. Engine, engine problem," during the second session. The Dutchman drove to the pits, where a driveshaft issue was discovered, and Verstappen's qualifying effort was over.

