This home is at 3816 Normandy Drive in Sebring. It is priced at $299,900 and is listed with Nancy Newman May with Advantage Realty #1.
This beautiful home is perfect for entertaining with its great outdoor living spaces. It has a great view of Little Lake Jackson, an outdoor patio that is shaped liked a shamrock, and an in-ground swimming pool with covered gazebo.
Imagine living in this quiet upscale neighborhood, on a cul-de-sac with underground power lines. Easy to maintain beautiful landscaping with a six-zone lawn (well) irrigation system. This four-bedroom ranch style house has two master suites. It has a comfortable living room and separate family room, a formal dining room and spacious eat-in kitchen. It has two working fireplaces (wood) and an interior laundry room.
The 1,200 square-foot garage will allow 3-plus cars, or space for all of the extra toys. The covered 14-foot wide by 14-foot high by 65-foot long RV pad has its own septic clean out and 50/30 AMP hook up.
Over $100K of upgrades were implemented in the last couple of years. It is storm ready: full house generator activates as soon as there is a power shortage, installed in 2017. Accordion hurricane shutters were installed on most windows and sliding glass doors in 2015, as well as garage braces. All new windows and sliding glass doors were installed and all exterior doors were replaced with thermal insulated Held Weld doors. New roof and new 5-ton a/c unit (with three zones). A new roof was installed on the pool gazebo. R30 & R38 insulation was also blown into the attic for energy savings.
This property is .61 +/- acres. Extra: an empty lot adjoining this property is also available for sale separately. This extra lot is .46 +/- acre is beautifully landscaped and has majestic gran-daddy oak trees and 89 +/- feet of canal frontage. A 30-by-14-foot barn with electric as well as an exterior shed offers plenty of outdoor storage on the back corner of this lot.
Close to two golf courses, boating, shopping, and hospitals. A must see!
For more information contact Nancy Newman May with Advantage Realty #1 at 863-852-6687 or my email at nmay121@gmail.com. MLS 266811