The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second week of April gives Florida’s freshwater anglers excellent weather conditions to go along with the second half of a fairly strong new moon phase. The new moon occurs today, which means today through Wednesday fish will be feeding at above average rates.
The weather forecast could not be better. The more atmospheric pressure changes, the greater ‘fish adjustment activity’ occurs. And the more active fish are, the more they need to feed. Yesterday pressure dropped from 30.04 In Hg in the morning to 29.80 In Hg by midnight last night. And today it will drop another 0.10 In Hg.
This amount of pressure-drop will force fish from shallow shoreline vegetation to the outside edges of the deeper sections of vegetation. Fish will also leave shorelines and move out to open water tree-piles and break-lines — which is where knowledgeable anglers place trees. However…they won’t be deeper for long.
This evening, pressure will begin to climb 0.26 In Hg over a 30-hour period. Fish will reverse course and head back into shoreline shallows, feeding as they adjust upward. Monday through Tuesday midday anglers will find fish actively adjusting upward, moving through shoreline cover to two-foot depths. However….they won’t be shallow for long.
Wednesday pressure will again, drop at above average rates as a low pressure system enters the state. Fish will be adjusting downward and out from two to four-foot depths, feeding as they go. The ‘new moon weather roller coaster ride’ ends Thursday. However the moon will be arriving directly into the solar energy path Sunday, April 18. So feed rating will remain above a five-rating for the second half of the week.
The month of April is famous for producing an angler’s best catches of their careers. The water temperature is ideal during April and May. Fish are able to feed at their highest annual feed-rates. Weather conditions are constantly changing at above average change-rates. And when the solar and lunar factors align to produce strong positive ion changes daily, during the new and full moon phases, anglers catch monster bass and panfish limits regularly.
The wind forecast, some might consider to be the only negative of the week. However ‘great fishing weather’ always tires-out anglers as they enjoy their success—nothing makes anglers work harder than wind and wave-action. Today’s wind speeds will be higher than most anglers prefer but keep in mind high pressure change requires higher wind speeds. Which translates into higher catch rates.
And a daily wind-direction change also serves the angler in making fish work harder which means they feed more. Today a medium southwest wind with reach speeds in the 13-mph range. Monday a northwest wind will top-out at 10 mph. Tuesday an 8 mph southeast wind will occur. And Wednesday a southwest wind will reach 10 mph.
So, we are in the best freshwater fishing season of the year right now. Now is the time to go fishing. It doesn’t get any better than it is right now for catching a fish of a lifetime.
Best Fishing Days: Today fish finished moving downward and out from shoreline shallows due to a 0.18 In Hg drop in pressure yesterday and last night. The new moon combined with the big drop in pressure will have fish feeding as they adjust downward, at well above-average rates.
Monday a high pressure system moves into the state causing a 0.26 In Hg increase in atmospheric pressure by Tuesday morning. Therefore fish will be adjusting upward and back into the shallow shoreline feeding areas Monday and Tuesday. This dramatic increase in pressure will trigger mass feeding of all species. And as a result the usual drop in feed rating after a new moon day, could very well not occur, but instead a rating of seven or eight is possible.
Wednesday a low pressure system arrives, dropping pressure again from 30.04 In Hg in the morning to 29.86 In Hg by the evening. Again, whenever fish adjust due to extreme barometric pressure change, they feed at well above-average rates. So you can expect fish to feed very well on Wednesday.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is overhead at 1:18 p.m. and solar noon at 1:25 p.m. producing a feed rating of seven from 11 a.m.– 2 p.m. Daily this period moves later by 40 minutes and decreases in feed rating gradually to a five rating by Tuesday.
The Minor Fishing Periods: Today the moonrise occurs at 7:03 a.m. and the sunrise at 7:05 a.m. producing a feed rating of six from 6 – 8 a.m. And the second minor period occurs when the moonset occurs at 7:36 p.m. and the sunset at 7:49 p.m. which will produce a feed rating of seven from 6:30-9 p.m. Daily both period move later by 30 minutes for the morning period and 45 minutes for the evening period.
Prime Monthly Periods: Today through Thursday, second half of new moon phase; April 24-30, super full moon; May 8-14, new moon, May 23-29, super full moon.
