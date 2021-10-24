This home is located at 241 Cottonwood Drive in beautiful the Buttonwood Bay community. Priced at $69,900, it is listed by Tania Bobe, Broker/owner with MB&A Realty.
As you walk into this tastefully decorated home, one word comes to mind …spacious. The open floor plan is bright and perfect for entertainment.
This partially furnished, immaculate home has two bedrooms and two baths. Freshly painted with a soft tropical flair and Bamboo Hardwood flooring in the living room.
A new air conditioner was installed in 2019 and a new roof in 2017.
This home includes a large attached storage and a private patio off the back. Lot rent is $623 per month.
Nestled on the shores of beautiful Lake Josephine, Buttonwood Bay resort offers easy access to the world’s best freshwater fishing, with a private boat ramp and a 210-foot fishing pier. But we’re more than just fishing. Enjoy organized activities in the arts and crafts center, or enjoy a night on the court. The lighted shuffleboard and tennis courts allow for pickup matches at all hours of the day or evening. Just minutes from Lake Placid, championship golf courses, historical sites, shopping and fine dining, Buttonwood Bay is in the perfect location for entertaining guests.
MB&A Realty is a locally owned and operated independent brokerage. Founded in 2020 as a boutique style real estate agency reinventing the way real estate is conducted. Every client encounter is handle with commitment and integrity resulting in an unparalleled experience.
Don Clark is the manufactured home on rented land sales agent in Buttonwood Bay. For more information on this home, contact Don Clark at 863-270-2824 or don@mbnarealty.com.