DEERFIELD BEACH — Performance Tech Motorsports is set for whatever Sebring International throws – or bumps – its way.
The No. 38 Cardio Access Ligier JSP320 will compete in the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Advance Auto Parts next weekend, March 17-19. With Dan Goldburg, Rasmus Lindh, and Cameron Shields at the reins, the team looks forward to a week of action at its home track.
Team Principal Brent O’Neill has an unmeasurable amount of time at Sebring International Raceway and is all too aware of the trials and tribulations that may lie ahead.
“I think we have what they call a love-hate relationship with Sebring,” O’Neill said. “This is our home track, we’re out here a few times a month, we’ve had a lot of success here in the past, no doubt we love it. But when you’re running a perfect race and the bumps bite back and ruin it, that’s definitely something we’re aware can happen, have had happen, and we hate to see. Thankfully we’re able to enter the weekend as prepared as possible with our drivers and crew so we’ll run everything clean on our end and hope the track can show us some love this year.”
With a history of two wins, three podium finishes, and two pole positions at the track in the last decade Performance Tech enters the weekend with high hopes, but realistic goals. After years of competing on the bumpy, 17 turn, 3.741-mile circuit the group understands that no matter how perfect of a race the drivers and crew run, a myriad of unexpected and uncontrollable events can cut its 12 hours short. Goldburg experienced these trials first hand in his first attempt at the race in 2021.
“We’re back and we’re going for it,” Goldburg said. “I learned a lot last year about managing a WeatherTech race, when to be patient and when to go all out and made significant improvements in my driving. We’re in a good spot and ready to kick off the main season at our home track, Sebring. With how many years and laps I have around Sebring, I told the guys I can ‘drive it with my eyes closed’ and I was able to experience it in the dark recently which will come in handy. I’m really looking forward to Sebring this year. We had a great run going last year until we had a mechanical issue. This year we’ve got a solid lineup with Cameron joining Rasmus and me. We have all the pieces there, now we just have to execute!”
Lindh also made his race debut in 2021 and wowed the crowd by snagging his first Motul Pole Award and the LMP3 lap record at Sebring International Raceway.
“First of all, I’m really excited to be back with the team,” Lindh said. “I’m really looking forward to this race. We were really good last year with pole position and the lap record, so the goal is to win this thing!”
While this will be Shields first attempt at the Twelve Hours of Sebring, he is no stranger to endurance racing, most recently partaking the Rolex 24 at Daytona.
“After having my first experience in the IMSA WeatherTech Championship at the 24 Hours of Daytona I am super excited to be joining Performance Tech in LMP3 with my main partner CareEvolution,” Shields said. “The Twelve Hours of Sebring is such an iconic event in American motorsports and I can’t wait to be a part of it.”
The weekend begins Thursday, March 17 with three practices; a morning, evening, and night session to replicate conditions for the 12-hour event. Friday, March 18, is a short day for the team featuring the final practice and 15-minute qualifying session. Finally, Saturday, March 19, see the green flag drop for the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Advance Auto Parts, broadcast live through its entirety of Peacock TV, and intermittently on USA TV Network.