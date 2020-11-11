DEERFIELD BEACH — Performance Tech Motorsports enters Sebring International Raceway intending to leave with its third Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring presented by Advanced Auto Parts win.
The Deerfield based team has always viewed Sebring International Raceway as its home track, treating the 3.74-mile, 17 Turn tracks’ bumps with the utmost respect. In return, Performance Tech has locked down two wins at the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring as well as countless memories made, and lessons learned.
For Team Principal Brent O’Neill nothing would be better to close out the unprecedented 2020 season than to win at the teams’ home track.
“We always love racing at Sebring and it’s even more exciting this year because it’s the finale,” O’Neill said. “This year has been incredibly trying on every member of our team, but we’ve pushed through and are ready to wrap up the season on a high note. We have the driver lineup and crew to win this weekend and for the sake of every member of the operation, I really hope we do. Regardless of the outcome I’m incredibly proud of the team and am already looking forward to 2021.”
The No. 38 Centinel Spine ORECA LMP2 heads into the weekend with a new trio taking the reins. Drivers Don Yount, Patrick Byrne, and Guy Cosmo join the team for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season. The drivers not only will be tasked to win but maintain the teams’ second-place position in the championship as well.
“I can’t wait to get into the car with Performance Tech Motorsports for the 12 hours of Sebring,” Yount said. “I know the car will be prepared and perfect for the race which is major going to a track where the bumps will shake apart the car at any time. I have two great new co-drivers in Guy and Patrick and know these guys can deliver a good result.”
Each driver brings their share of experience to the team, starting with Yount who previously drove the No. 38 Centinel Spine ORECA LMP2 in the Rolex 24 at Daytona. Byrne brings a plethora of prototype racing to the table as well as a long-term co-driving relationship with Cosmo. Cosmo rounds out the pack with his eighth entry in the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring, an impressive IMSA resume and unwavering determination.
“I’m thrilled to be joining Performance Tech Motorsports for the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring presented by Advance Auto Parts,” Cosmo said. “Brent O’Neill and I have been trying to go racing together for quite some time now and the opportunity has finally presented itself. Performance Tech has had so much success in prototype racing over the past decade and its No. 38 Centinel Spine Oreca 07 LMP2 is no exception.
“I’m ecstatic to be reuniting with Patrick Byrne and very much looking forward to sharing the car with Don Yount. It’s been a number of years since I’ve been in the IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship but I’ve raced all over the world during that time with great success. I can’t think of a better way to come back home than to the iconic 12 Hours of Sebring for the final round of the 2020 season.”
The team arrives in Sebring, Thursday, Nov. 12 for Practice 1, 2, and 3. They return to the track Friday, Nov. 13, for a short day featuring qualifying at 11:05 a.m. ET. Finally, the trio takes the green flag in the No. 38 Centinel Spine Oreca LMP2 at 10:10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14. For ticket sales and schedule, details visit https://www.imsa.com/events/mobil-1-twelve-hours-of-sebring-presented-by-advance-auto-parts/.