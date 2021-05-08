SEBRING — William Austin Perkins, 22, of Sebring, was arrested on Tuesday at 4:43 a.m. by Highlands County Sheriff’s Office deputies. He will be facing a weapons offense, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a short barreled rifle, resisting an officer without violence and removing the serial number from a firearm. He is being held in the Highlands County Jail with a $14,000 bond.
In the early morning hours of Tuesday morning, Perkins was pulled over while riding his bike for a traffic stop near Palm Boulevard and 7th Street. Upon making contact, the deputy noted a bulge in Perkins’ pocket.
The deputy did a pat down to check for weapons. According to the report, Perkins tried to obstruct the officer from patting down his pocket. Perkins reached again for the pocket. Perkins was “taken to the ground” and handcuffed.
This time, Perkins was searched for an arrest. The deputy found an altered .22 firearm with an unspent bullet in Perkins’ right front pocket where the bulge was initially observed. The deputy also found a .22 bullet in his pocket and in a wallet found a baggy with what would prove to be crystal methamphetamine.
The deputy noted deep scratches on what he believed to be the serial number.