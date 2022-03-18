SEBRING — Senate Bill 623, the Sunshine Protection Act of 2021, has passed the U.S. Senate.
House Bill 69, the companion bill introduced by Rep. Vern Buchanan (R-FL-16), has only been referred to the House Subcommittee on Consumer Protection and Commerce, as of Feb. 2.
However, if both bills pass the 117th Congress and get approved by President Joe Biden, it would mark the biggest change since the Uniform Time Act of 1966, in which the 89th Congress set daylight saving time to begin and end at the same time each year throughout the country.
It would also mark a victory for Sen. Marco Rubio, sponsor of the Senate bill, who has campaigned for permanent Daylight Saving Time (DST) since Florida passed a resolution to establish it in 2018.
For Florida’s change to apply, the federal law has to change, but it would only affect those states that participate in DST. States and territories that remain on Standard Time year-around would continue to do so.
Speaking to the Senate on Tuesday, Rubio cited the last amendment to the Uniform Time Act in 2005, which extended the practice to eight months, suggesting people want more of the year in DST than Standard Time.
“I think the majority of the American people’s preference is just to stop the back and forth changing,” Rubio said Tuesday. “But beyond that, I think their preference is — certainly at least based on today’s vote, and what we’ve heard — is to make Daylight Saving Time permanent.”
Rubio cited studies that suggest heart attacks, car crashes and pedestrian accidents increase in the week or weeks after the time changes. He also suggested that more light later in the day would reduce crime and seasonal depression, but would also increase childhood activity.
“We’re a country [in which] we desperately want our kids to be outside, to be playing, to be doing sports, not just to be sitting in front of a TV or a computer terminal or playing video games all day,” Rubio said. “And it gets really tough, in many parts of the country, to be able to do that.”
Parks or outdoor facilities without lights close down at sunset, which comes as early as 4:30 p.m. in some latitudes, he said.
His bill would delay implementation until November 2023 to allow airlines, railroads and other transportation systems to adjust their already planned-out schedules.
“Hopefully, this is the year that this gets done,” Rubio said, “and pardon the pun, but this is an idea whose time has come.”
This has been done before and abandoned, according to The Washington Post. The U.S. adopted permanent DST in 1974, under the Nixon administration, but stopped it a year later when parents found themselves sending their kids to school in the cold and dark throughout the winter months. In Washington, D.C., the Post reports, sunrise came after 8 a.m. for two months and morning darkness lasted even longer farther north.
History.com states that the U.S. dabbled in DST during the two world wars, then afterward had what Time magazine called “a chaos of clocks” with 23 different pairs of start and end dates in Iowa alone. Even after the Uniform Time Act, Hawaii and Arizona still refused to take part, along with American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands and the Northern Mariana Islands.
According to some reports, many have suggested that it would be better to have the nation return to Standard Time and stay there.