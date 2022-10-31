Gun Laws Police

An attendee at a gun rights rally open-carries his gun in a holster that reads “We the People,” from the Preamble to the United States Constitution on Jan. 18, 2019, at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash.

 TED S. WARREN/AP FILE PHOTO

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police saw Carmon Tussey walking briskly toward a crowded Louisville bar carrying a semi-automatic weapon.

With people running away, officers moved in, service weapons drawn. They put the 26-year-old in handcuffs and confiscated his gun. Tussey was later charged with terroristic threatening, wanton endangerment and disorderly conduct, prosecutors said, and could face up to 20 years in prison.

Recommended for you