SEBRING – An Avon Park egg-throwing battle is at the heart of a murder case in Highlands County.
Sheriff’s investigators say the crime, which was captured on a car wash security video, seemed good-natured until Johntravious Tivarron Perry grew angry and allegedly gunned down 16-year-old Dre’Sean Williams, the youngster on the other side of the egg fight.
Perry, 26, had been on the run since the Dec. 1, 2020, shooting and was captured just weeks ago during a gathering at his mother’s house in Highlands County.
The security video from All American Car Wash on Hal McRae Boulevard caught the following, according to investigators:
The young victim was in the back seat of a white Kia Forte that pulled into the car wash to clean egg shells and yoke off the car’s exterior. Perry then pulled into the car wash in a white Ford Taurus. Perry continued to throw eggs at the Kia, and in an exchange that lasted several more minutes, Williams and his friend threw them back.
After all the eggs were thrown, Perry began arguing with Williams, then according to police, aimed a pistol at the boy and fired. The bullet hit the 16-year-old above the ear, detectives said.
A witness also caught the argument on SnapChat.
Perry drove off after the shooting and evaded capture for 18 months.
Perry was arrested June 2 at a gathering at his mother’s house and brought before Circuit Court Judge David V. Ward, the same day.
Also that same day, deputies and Williams’ family held a press conference in front of the sheriff’s office urging anyone with information to call in a tip on where to find Perry. He was arrested later that day.
Assistant State Attorney Norda Swaby will try Perry on second-degree murder and a charge of discharging a firearm in public. Though the court granted Perry a $500 bond on the firearm charge, there is no bond on the second-degree murder charge.
Swaby must prove the defendant acted with a depraved mind without regard for human life, the requirement to convict on second-degree homicide. It does not require premeditation.
Perry’s lawyer, Karen I. Meeks of Bartow, filed a not-guilty plea in her client’s name on June 15. As is customary, Meeks has asked for any evidence, information and other material that is favorable to her client or mitigates the charges against him.
Perry will be arraigned July 18. He could get life in prison if convicted. He has asked for a jury trial.