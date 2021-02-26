SEBRING — Deputies are still looking for 24-year-old Johntravious “Tray” Perry for the murder of a 16-year-old at a car wash in Avon Park.
Shortly after the 6 p.m. Dec. 1 shooting at the All American Car Wash on Hal McRae Boulevard, Highlands County sheriff’s deputies identified Perry as a suspect and sought the public’s help with information on the shooting and/or Perry’s whereabouts.
Deputies believe he has fled the area. If you have any information, please call 863-402-7200 or leave a tip with the HCSO app or with Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS.
His was one of two shootings that took place overnight between Dec. 1-2, 2020, in Avon Park, within just a half mile of each other. Sheriff’s detectives determined the shootings were not related, according to officials at the time.
Sheriff’s Office officials also said the victims, both age 16, were airlifted to Lakeland Regional Medical Center. One survived and one did not.
Second shootingThe second shooting was just hours and blocks away from the first, at or before 2:26 a.m. Dec. 2 at 1029 Hal McRae Loop. Arrest reports state a man, later identified as Tayten Solomon Hardy-Clunis, had forced open the door of a house at that address and started shooting, after knocking on the door, claiming to be there to deliver a pizza.
Within the week, deputies had arrested Hardy-Clunis, 19, on charges of attempted first-degree murder, armed burglary of a dwelling, possession of firearm or ammunition by an adjudicated delinquent adult felon.
His next court hearing is scheduled for the morning of March 18.