SEBRING — The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a ‘person of interest’ in connection to the mobile home park shooting on Sunday.
Mario Pina Miranda, 26, of Avon Park currently faces 14 separate charges in the case of a shooting incident that took place Sunday night at approximately 11:20 p.m. in the area of Jim Lane in Sebring.
The shooting was in Highlands Mobile RV Park, across U.S. 27 from Sparrow Avenue, near Lakeshore Mall.
The victim was airlifted to a regional trauma center, and was listed in critical condition as of Monday, according to Sheriff’s Office officials.
According to Highlands County Jail records, Miranda has been charged with:
- Two counts of possession of a weapon or firearm in violation of a risk protection order.
- Four counts of possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon.
- Committing a first-degree felony with a weapon.
- Armed burglary of a dwelling or structure.
- Aggravated assault with a weapon, without intent to kill.
- Battery.
- Trafficking of amphetamine (14-28 grams).
- Possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
- Two counts of possession or use of drug equipment.
Arrest reports state that between 5:25 p.m. and 5:56 p.m. deputies reportedly received word that Miranda was seen walking alongside Lakeview Drive in Sebring, heading west toward U.S. 27.
They found him in the 1300 block of Lakeview Drive and arrested him on a warrant, reports said.
A search of him, reports said, found a Charter Arms .38 Special revolver along with a single .38-caliber round within the cylinder.
They also found, according to reports, two clear plastic bags containing a white crystalized substance that weighed 23.5 grams and tested positive for methamphetamine, as well as a blue glass smoking pipe with white and burnt residues.
Miranda, reports said, invoked his right not to give a statement to deputies.