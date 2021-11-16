Personal destruction
The new model in politics and religion is demonetization. When you can’t attack an opponent’s viewpoint logically, attack them personally. We see it daily as politicians and their subjects trash each other because they have no reasonable response to a viewpoint different from their own.
The duly ousted No. 45 was an expert at tearing down people on a personal level. Immature insults were hurled mercilessly in efforts to silence disagreement. Since No. 45’s departure, the ‘politics of personal destruction’ has taken hold and a nation divided now resorts to personal attacks against political or religious opponents. Maybe it was always so but this malevolent behavior seems more pronounced in recent years.
In this newspaper, viral assaults are regularly launched by political and religious zealots against any opposition to their agenda. Some contributors have received threatening items in the mail. Maybe this is what America has become – a nation of self serving crybabies who can’t tolerate disagreement.
No one should feel apprehensive for calling out injustice, corrupt government or religious hypocrisy. I also don’t care if I’m on anyone’s ‘do not read’ list. I seek neither approval, permission, nor absolution. America is not a single party dictatorship nor is it subject to religious blessing.
Disagreement is OK. Immature retribution is not. We are open to personal destruction only if we allow it.
Horace Markley
Sebring