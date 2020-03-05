This article is in response to the article by the New York Times in the March 3, 2020 Highlands News-Sun. Harvey Weinstein was charged of five counts in which he was found guilty of two. In my opinion, he should have not been charged of any.
His lead attorney, Donna Rutonno, was harassed, of course, by the far left #METOO about defending him and forgetting that all Americans have a right of representation under the Constitution, but was also asked why? Her answer, "I wouldn't have never put myself in that position!" Great answer! and should have had the case dismissed.
Now, is Mr. Weinstein a nice man, definitely not. Did he break any law? definitely not. Why? His lawyer answered that by her answer, "I wouldn't have never placed myself in that position."
What Mr. Weinstein did can't even compare to what Bill Cosby did by unknowingly placing drugs into the drinks of women. Mr. Weinstein did not chase these women; they came to him at his hotel room. Why? He had something they wanted and he wanted something in return. Simple, quid pro quo. Wow! Sound familiar: The far left going after Trump, for quid pro quo.
Harvey could dish out movie roles and these women can dish out sex. Well, here is where personal responsibility for one's actions come in. These women had a choice. Yes, they had a choice: Do I go to Harvey's hotel room or stay away. They decided to give it up for a movie role and went back again and again and again. Well, Gloria Allred, the attorney for these women, said, "I will close that loop" and hired, in my opinion, a quack psychologist to testify that women that keep going back, are not in their right mind and should be considered so. I say bunk!
Personal responsibility of one's actions is a phrase that liberals in this country would like to forget and it all started in the Garden of Eden with Adam and Eve where Adam blamed Eve for biting into the forbidden fruit and giving it to him, and Eve blamed God for placing the snake in the garden. This is when liberalism started and thereby, satanic thinking and behavoir. This is why our whole country is sinking morally; our laws are being perverted and it's always someone else's fault for your failures and missteps.
Bruce Tooker
Lake Placid