A young college student wrote her parents the following letter:
Dear Mom and Dad,
I thought I would write you a short note to fill you in on some things that are happening in my life. I have fallen in love with a guy named Biff. We have been going steady for three months now. Although he quit high school to get married when he was seventeen, his divorce was finalized last week. We plan to get married next month. To save money, I have moved in with him until then (I think I may be pregnant). By the way, I dropped out of college but would like to go back sometime down the line. Love you!
The parents were in shock. Their precious, little girl was throwing her life away. The mother then turned to the second page, and it read as follows:
Dear Mom and Dad,
Everything I have written so far in this letter is absolutely not true. However, it is true that I failed psychology, but I just wanted to put things in perspective.
Putting things in perspective is often a very good thing for us to do. It helps us to understand that things are not quite as bad as we would think, or it helps us to see certain situations as better than they appear. There is an old saying that many parents teach their children when trying to help them learn the difference between right and wrong. It says, “What would Jesus do in my place?”
The interesting point to this saying is that it truly helps us put things in their very best perspective. Nevertheless, many adults would find it trivial to use such a “childish” tactic in their lives, because their lives are so extremely “complicated.” Well, that is one’s pride talking. In everything we do, we should use Jesus, our perfect example, as our standard for life’s difficult problems. In 1 Peter 2:21, the apostle wrote, “To this you were called, because Christ suffered for you, leaving you an example, that you should follow in his steps.” And, Jesus taught in John 13:15, “I have set you an example that you should do as I have done for you.”
The next time you have a difficult time deciding whether to tell a lie, cheat on a test, drink a beer, smoke a cigarette, spread a rumor, use bad language, overstate your qualifications, or understate your income taxes, then ask yourself one question: “What would Jesus do in my place?” You might find the answer more easily when you put the question in a more Christ-like perspective.
