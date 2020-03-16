Freedom Of The press should not include lies, hate, hysteria and panic where such words can bring down a country. God states that the power is in the word, Proverbs 15:2, KJV., Proverbs 29:20, KJV., Proverbs 13:3, KJV. The press today is not practicing pure journalism but opinionated journalism and therefore should be sued for all they have.
Most media today are far left oriented with their local affiliates. Journalism should be based on facts and truth and not opinion and half truths. Example: While reporting on the corona virus, most all media outlets are reporting cases and deaths with hysteria but fail to leave out the cases where people became clear of the virus, 68,000 people, or that China became successful in doing so. They do not put things into perspective by stating that the influenza virus has killed 80,000 people since October of 2019 in the U.S.
Anything to degrade the man in the White House. The far left media and Democratic Party will go to any lengths to get Trump out, even if it hurts everyone's job and one's 401K plan, even stabbing their own mothers in the back.
These people are hate filled and without love of others. Their ideology is supreme above anything in life and exactly the way Satan wants it. The real cancer and killer in our society is liberalism pushed by Satan.
Bruce Tooker
Sebring