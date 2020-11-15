LIMA, Peru — University student Yessenia Medina was trying to concentrate on her virtual psychology class when a stunning headline popped up on her screen: Peru’s Congress had voted to oust the nation’s popular president.
Furious, the 23-year-old joined the thousands of students, workers and others protesting this week, decrying Congress and refusing to recognize the new president, Manuel Merino.
Peru’s Congress voted overwhelmingly to remove now ex-President Martín Vizcarra on Monday, complaining about his handling of the pandemic and accusing him of corruption.
The move has sparked protests unlike any seen in recent years, fueled largely by young people typically apathetic to the country’s notoriously turbulent politics who saw the ouster as a power grab by lawmakers, many of whom were being investigated for corruption under Vizcarra’s government.
Analysts say the demonstrations — and the heavy-handed police response — are a clear sign that Merino will have difficulty governing. Few countries in the region extended congratulations to the new leader and many are calling on him to keep in place a planned April election.
Merino has stated the presidential vote will take place as scheduled and defended Vizcarra’s ouster, saying it was an “act of absolute responsibility” and even calling the former president “a thief.”
Prosecutors are investigating allegations Vizcarra took over $630,000 in bribes in exchange for two construction projects while governor of a small province years ago.
Vizcarra – who made combatting the nation’s widespread corruption the mission of his government – vehemently denied the allegations. But members of Congress — half of whom are under investigation themselves – pressed forward, invoking a clause dating to the 19th century that allows them to remove a president for “moral incapacity.”
The ex-president has not been charged.