SEBRING — Last September, the Humane Society of Highlands County opened an affordable pet care clinic. The clinic provides a wide range of veterinary services at reduced and discounted prices, including physical exams, diagnostic services, surgeries and dental services.
“The demand for the clinic’s services has been overwhelming. In our first nine months, pet owners made close to 2,220 clinic visits,” Humane Society president Judy Spiegel said.
On Mondays, Dr. Richard Carpenter, a veterinarian who practiced in Fort Myers before retiring to Highlands County in 2016, performs spay and neuter surgeries and administers rabies vaccinations.
On Tuesdays through Saturdays, Dr. Rachel Stewart, a recent graduate of St. George’s University School of Veterinary Medicine in Grenada, operates the clinic. She is assisted by longtime veterinary technician Vanessa Masters and receptionist Sheila Hamann. Surgeries are performed in the morning; office visits, in the afternoon.
The cost for an office visit is $50. Wellness exams are $40, and procedures like nail trims, ear cleanings, and certain vaccinations and tests can be performed for $20 or less.
“Even then, some people, especially older people on fixed incomes, struggle to make their payments. We do our best to work with them in those situations,” Masters said.
“Often people with sick animals call in asking for immediate help. While there is generally a wait time to be seen, we do try to schedule very sick animals as quickly as possible. We also reserve one spot in the mornings and one in the afternoons for emergencies, but those spots tend to fill up very quickly,” Masters pointed out.
Sometimes, pet owners can avoid unnecessary visits to the clinic by taking proper preventative measures. For example, one in three dogs that comes to the clinic tests positive for heartworm disease, according to Spiegel.
Heartworms are foot-long parasites that are released into the body of a dog and occasionally a cat when a mosquito bites the animal. The disease can be easily prevented with a once-a-month application of an inexpensive medication which can be bought at the clinic for only $6.
“Once they know about the medication, most pet owners are willing to take that simple preventative step. But there are always some who refuse to exercise good judgment. I just don’t understand it,” Masters said.
Masters explained some of the other situations for which owners bring their pets to the clinic.
“We’ve seen some bad situations resulting from animal fights. Owners bring in little dogs who have been attacked by bigger dogs and have lots of scratches and sores. Sometimes the fights occur between two dogs, owned by different individuals, living in the same household.
“We see a lot of cats who have been in fights too, especially cats who have not been fixed and are allowed to roam outdoors.”
Sometimes Dr. Stewart has to remove a cat’s eye or leg because the injuries are beyond repair.
“We’re seeing more mammary tumors and breast cancers in female dogs and cats who have not been spayed or have been spayed later in life rather than when they were puppies.
“I can’t stress enough with pet owners the importance of early spaying and neutering. Spaying lowers the risk of breast cancer and eliminates the possibility of uterine and ovarian cancer as well as Pyometra, an infection of the uterus. Neutering eliminates the risk of testicular cancer and lowers the risk of prostate problems in males.
“Spaying and neutering also can reduce or eliminate aggressive behaviors in dogs and cats,” Masters said.
Dental services, including visual examinations, X-rays, cleanings and extractions are a high priority at the clinic. According to Masters, pet owners who bring in their pets because of bad breath are amazed when they are shown their pets’ teeth and gums.
Even though the clinic serves primarily the needs of pet owners, people do bring homeless dogs and cats to the clinic that must be diagnosed and treated as well.
“For our first year, we’re doing well. But it is obvious that the clinic would benefit greatly from having a second veterinarian. It would take a huge load off our plate, and Dr. Stewart would have a colleague with whom to discuss cases,” Masters said.
Spiegel is conducting a search for a second veterinarian. She has advertised the position with the Florida Veterinary Medical Association. Because FVMA is a member of the Veterinary Career Network (VCN), her ad has been automatically listed on all VCN veterinary schools’ career centers.
But it may prove difficult to find candidates. Studies by economist and former University of Florida veterinary college dean Dr. Jim Lloyd point to a shortage of 3,000 to 5,000 veterinarians. U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ reports confirm the numbers.
It’s also been the Humane Society’s experience that it is more difficult to recruit veterinarians for a rural area than it is for an urban or metropolitan area.
Spiegel urges anyone who knows of a veterinarian who might be persuaded to relocate to Highlands County to please contact her at 863-214-6508 or by e-mail at ihave40paws@yahoo.com.
Pet owners who wish to make an appointment with the Affordable Pet Care Clinic should call 863-655-1522.